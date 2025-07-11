SpudsBro says 'Liverpool we're coming' as they reveal new store location

Viral jacket potato stars, SpudBros, have revealed the location of their first Liverpool site.

Jacob and Harley Nelson became a social media sensation in 2023 when their quirky TikTok videos went viral around the world.

The brothers have transformed the humble baked potato cart on Preston’s Flag Market into a viral brand serving the “greatest spuds on earth”, with plans to “take over the world”.

The pair served their popular potatoes to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool back in May, with long, snaking queues for their stall throughout the festival. Now, they’re set to become a permanent fixture in the city and have revealed latest new SpudBros Express location.

Sharing a video captioned “Liverpool we’re coming” to social media, the brothers said: “We’ve got the keys for the Liverpool store. Look where we are, right next to Five Guys, down below from Nando’s.”

Entering the Queen Square site, they added: “It is so much bigger than the London store. We are so buzzing with it. It is the old Costa store.”

After doing a tour around the site, they said: “We love the Liverpudlians, the Scousers, we love the energy you bring.”