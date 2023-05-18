Spurs fan pleads guilty to mocking Hillsborough disaster - LiverpoolWorld Headlines

A Spurs fan has pleaded guilty to making gestures mocking the Hillsborough tragedy during a match at Anfield. Kieron Darlow, 25, of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, made the gestures at a game on 30 April. He was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress and will be sentenced on 13 June.

The new leader of Liverpool Council said he was "honoured and humbled" to be elected to the post. Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Labour, was formally confirmed as the first leader of the city council for more than a decade following this month's landmark elections.

