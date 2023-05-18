Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Spurs fan pleads guilty to mocking Hillsborough disaster - LiverpoolWorld Headlines

The 25-year-old appeared at Bootles Magistrates Court.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 18th May 2023, 22:24 BST

A Spurs fan has pleaded guilty to making gestures mocking the Hillsborough tragedy during a match at Anfield. Kieron Darlow, 25, of Node Way Gardens in Welwyn, made the gestures at a game on 30 April. He was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress and will be sentenced on 13 June.

The new leader of Liverpool Council said he was "honoured and humbled" to be elected to the post. Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Labour, was formally confirmed as the first leader of the city council for more than a decade following this month's landmark elections.

Liverpool is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic. Merchant and Naval ships will sail into Liverpool next week, 26 – 28 May, to begin three days of commemorations and celebrations.

Related topics:HillsboroughCity Council