Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

St Helens’ 10 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Clock Face, Newton-le-Willows and Rainford

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of St Helens they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Dominic Raynor
3 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in St Helens with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £50,800, while the lowest is £28,400.

The ONS breaks St Helens down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

- Liverpool’s 11 richest neighbourhoods, including Allerton and Calderstones

- Sefton’s 19 richest neighbourhoods, including Formby, Crosby and Aintree

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Bold & Clock Face

The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Bold & Clock Face. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £37,900.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. West Park

The neighbourhood with the ninth highest average household income was West Park. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £38,200.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Newton-le-Willows

The neighbourhood with the eighth highest average household income was Newton-le-Willows. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,600.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Billinge

The neighbourhood with the seventh highest average household income was Billinge. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,300.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PeopleOffice for National StatisticsStatisticsData