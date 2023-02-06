Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of St Helens they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in St Helens with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £50,800, while the lowest is £28,400.

The ONS breaks St Helens down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Bold & Clock Face The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Bold & Clock Face. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £37,900.

2 . West Park The neighbourhood with the ninth highest average household income was West Park. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £38,200.

3 . Newton-le-Willows The neighbourhood with the eighth highest average household income was Newton-le-Willows. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,600.

4 . Billinge The neighbourhood with the seventh highest average household income was Billinge. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,300.