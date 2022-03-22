The dog was bought by the family of the 17-month-old girl just one week ago.

The family of a 17-month-old girl who died after being attacked by the new family dogsay their ‘much loved’ daughter will be ‘sadly missed but never forgotten’.

Bella-Rae Birch was mauled at her home in Bidston Avenue, St Helens, on Monday afternoon and died as a result of her injuries.

The dog, which was bought by the family a week earlier, has been put down and a police investigation is underway to determine the breed and whether it is legal under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Bella-Rae Birch. Image: Family handout

On Tuesday, the grieving family issued a short statement.

“As a family we would like to thank the community for their support,” it read.

“We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae.

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Police investigate the fatal dog attack at Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook, St Helens. Image: Emily Bonner

Superintendent Steve Brizell of Merseyside Police said Bella-Rae “lost her life in the most unimaginably terrible circumstances”.

Adding: “Detailed investigations are continuing into this tragic event.

“We are working to identify all the previous owners of the dog so we can establish its history.”

Superintendent Steve Brizell of Merseyside Police makes a statement at Bidston Avenue.

Police were called to Bidston Avenue at around 3.50pm on Monday following a report that a child had been attacked by a dog.

One neighbour, who gave her name as Jordan, said she ran to help Bella-Rae.

She said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”

The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.

Fellow resident Joanne Matthews, 53, said: “She was such a beautiful little girl, toddling about.”

She added: “I saw them bring the dog out. I couldn’t tell what breed it was but from the back it looked like a Staffordshire bull terrier or pitbull.”

Flowers for Bella-Rae Birch are left outside her family home as police stand guard. Image: Emily Bonner

Superintendent Brizell confirmed officers will remain on scene at Biston Avenue throughout Tuesday.