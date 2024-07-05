St Helens general election results 2024: Labour keep tight grip on historic seat as new MP elected
The Labour Party has retained its tight hold on both St Helens constituencies.
In Labour control since its creation in 1983, St Helens North continues to be red with David Baines elected as MP, taking the reigns from Conor McGinn. The MP for the constituency since 2015, McGinn announced in May last year that he would be standing down at the 2024 general election. Baines took 21,284 votes, followed by Reform UK’s Malcom Webster with 9,115.
Created in 2010, the St Helens South & Whiston constituency has been represented by Marie Rimmer since 2015, who boasts a long political career, including two stints as Labour council leader for St Helens. Chosen as MP once again, the 77-year-old was re-elected with 18,919 votes.
St Helens North results
- Labour - David Baines - 21,284
- Reform UK - Malcolm Webster - 9,115
- Conservative - Jayne Rear - 4,507
- Green - Daniel Thomas - 3.495
- Liberal Democrats - Pat Moloney - 1,799
- English Constitution - Joe Greenhalgh - 274
St Helens South and Whiston results
- Labour - Marie Rimmer - 18,919
- Reform UK - Raymond Peters - 6,974
- Independent - James Tasker - 4,244
- Conservative - Emma Ellison - 3,057
- Green - Terence Price - 2,642
- Liberal Democrats - Brian Spencer - 2,199
