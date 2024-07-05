Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Party has retained its tight hold on both St Helens constituencies.

In Labour control since its creation in 1983, St Helens North continues to be red with David Baines elected as MP, taking the reigns from Conor McGinn. The MP for the constituency since 2015, McGinn announced in May last year that he would be standing down at the 2024 general election. Baines took 21,284 votes, followed by Reform UK’s Malcom Webster with 9,115.

Created in 2010, the St Helens South & Whiston constituency has been represented by Marie Rimmer since 2015, who boasts a long political career, including two stints as Labour council leader for St Helens. Chosen as MP once again, the 77-year-old was re-elected with 18,919 votes.

St Helens North results

Labour - David Baines - 21,284 Reform UK - Malcolm Webster - 9,115 Conservative - Jayne Rear - 4,507 Green - Daniel Thomas - 3.495 Liberal Democrats - Pat Moloney - 1,799 English Constitution - Joe Greenhalgh - 274

St Helens South and Whiston results