Bauer Media is leaving the Radio City Tower after 24 years of broadcasting.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formally known as St John's Beacon, the landmark is known locally as the Radio City Tower, after the station started broadcasting from it in 2000. The Grade-II listed tower is currently home to Hits Radio Liverpool (formerly Radio City) and Greatest Hits Radio Breakfast shows, but station owner Bauer Media Audio UK says both will vacate by the end of the year.

Radio City became Hits Radio Liverpool back in April, as part of a major rebrand which saw more than a dozen stations become part of the wider Hits Radio network, including Rock FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Bauer Media has made the decision to not renew its lease at St John’s Beacon, which ends next year. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of the vibrant history of the Grade II listed St Johns Beacon. This next step allows us to invest in facilities that better support our vision and evolving needs.”

Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.c

The final shows from the tower will air on Tuesday, December 24, after which Greatest Hits Radio Breakfast will broadcast nationally from Bauer’s Northwest hub, whilst Hits Radio Liverpool Breakfast will continue to broadcast from a different location in Liverpool.

Bauer Media continues to lease the tower’s iconic Radio City 96.7 signage and is currently engaging in consultation with the landlord and planning authorities over changing the sign to Hits Radio.