Discover why Stacey Dooley moved to Liverpool, her connection to the city, and her latest TV projects.

Renowned journalist and presenter, Stacey Dooley, will return to our TV screens this week with her latest set of documentaries.

The 38-year-old swapped London for Liverpool in 2023, and celebrated her birthday on Castle Street this weekend. But, why did she move to Liverpool and what are her links to the city? Here is everything you need to know about the TV star.

Who is Stacey Dooley?

Stacey Dooley is a TV presenter and investigative journalist, best known for her gripping documentaries including Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts, and Brainwashing Stacey. She is in a relationship with former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton. The pair met (and won) on the show in 2018 and have a two-year-old daughter named Minnie.

Where did Stacey Dooley grow up?

Dooley grew up in Luton (Bedfordshire) but her mother is originally from Liverpool and her father was from Ireland.

When did Stacey Dooley move to Liverpool?

The 38-year-old moved to Liverpool in September 2023, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing. The TV star often shares updates about her stunning house on social media and takes pride in its renovation journey.

Why did Stacey Dooley move to Liverpool?

The move to the city brought Stacey, partner and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother.

Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen. | Instagram/@sjdooley

What is Stacey Dooley working on at the moment?

Dooley has been working on three new programmes, which will all be available on BBC Three and iPlayer from March 13.

A two-part series titled Rape on Trial was filmed over three years. The series covers the delays to court cases and waiting times for victims of alleged rape and sexual assault, and the difficulties that come with reporting rape when the alleged perpetrator is someone you know.

The documentary has affected Dooley’s own views on reporting rape. Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “If somebody raped me, I don’t think I would go to the police, which is so bleak and such a disappointing realisation … But in terms of what I’ve witnessed, I wouldn’t feel confident.”

Stacey Dooley. | Stacey Dooley via Instagram (@sjdooley)

The 38-year-old also finished filming Meet the Shoplifters in February. The BBC synopsis reads: “To understand what’s causing this high-street epidemic, Stacey is meeting the people behind the crime and spending time on the shop floor with the staff who deal with shoplifting every day.”

And finally, Growing Up Gypsy sees Dooley invited into the traditionally private Gypsy community. Here she discovers the complex balancing act young women face growing up in one of Britain’s most maligned ethnic minorities.