Stunning new images of planned £100m Liverpool Baltic station revealed

The new CGIs reveal the latest design and a virtual reality walkthrough is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The rail link is one of four new stations planned by recently re-elected Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, who has committed to completing the project by the end of 2027.

When plans for a new station at the former St James’ location in the Baltic area of the city were revealed in 2022, it had been hoped the revived stop could welcome passengers in 2025. That was revised to March 2028 and now Mayor Rotheram has brought it forward a year.

Mayor Rotheram said: “There are some unique challenges with the design of the site given that the station platform is subterranean. However, these plans for Liverpool Baltic further demonstrate our ambitions for the future of public transport in our area – a modern, fully accessible network with state-of-the-art infrastructure that unlocks opportunities for people and businesses.

“Liverpool Baltic is just the first in a pipeline of new stations we will be delivering over the next few years to ensure we are connecting local people to each other and to the opportunities we are creating.”

Plans for Liverpool Baltic station include step-free access from street to train, passenger waiting facilities, fully accessible passenger toilets, secured monitored cycle parking and links to an enhanced local active travel network.

The name for the first Merseyrail station to be built in the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool for more than a century was decided following a public vote. It will be renamed Liverpool Baltic from St James’ to avoid confusion with the nearby James Street site. The original station opened in 1874 and was named after a nearby parish church. It closed during the First World War as a cost-cutting measure but never re-opened.

CGI image of what the main Liverpool Baltic train station will look like. Image: LCRCA

A CGI aerial view of what Liverpool Baltic train station and the surrounding area will look like. Image: LCRCA

Mayor Rotheram has also pledged to build three new stations at Daresbury in Halton, Woodchurch on the Wirral and Carr Mill in St Helens, with work to develop all three underway by the end of the decade.