The new public bins will be installed at key locations, from Liverpool city centre and Sefton Park to Anfield and West Derby Village.

A new wave of ‘super’ bins are launching in Liverpool this week, in a bid to improve litter issues in the city centre and local parks.

The first city-wide subterranean super-bin programme launched in 2022, aiming to prevent a build up of litter and overflowing household bins, with a sensor notifying the council when a bin is full and a specialist lorry sent to empty it. The council say the scheme has reduced bin bag related litter by 80%, as well as a 50% reduction in vermin reports.

The council’s new scheme is set to be equally impressive and is aimed at public bins - the new super bins are solar-powered and rarely need to be emptied. The trash cans have sensor technology that trigger a compactor to crush down litter when it is close to being full, allowing the bin to take up to 100% more rubbish than standard bins before it needs emptying.

The bins are likely to be welcome news for many local residents, who previously told LiverpoolWorld that the city centre and popular green spaces lacked an adequate number of bins - and that the ones we do have are often overflowing.

The first 20 solar-powered bins will be installed around Liverpool this week. | Liverpool City Council

The first 20 bins will be installed this week at a number of key locations across Liverpool, ranging from the city centre to Anfield and Allerton Road. The full list of trial locations is as follows:

Lime Street piazza

Sefton Park

Newsham Park

Ranelagh Street

Whitechapel

Church Street

West Derby Village

Woolton Church Road

County Road

Lark Lane

Allerton Road

Liverpool FC – outside Anfield stadium

The latest investment in new technology comes just weeks after the council agreed to adopt new measures to tackle litter and fly tipping and improve its satisfaction levels for cleansing from a poor 39% closer to the national average of 61%.

The £2.5million plan will see the appointment of a new environment and anti-social behaviour taskforce, as well as the local authority looking to increase fixed penalty notices to the maximum level permitted under new legislation – for litter, fly tipping, graffiti and dog fouling.