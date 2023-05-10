Register
Suspect arrested after man chased into garden and shot multiple times

The victim was taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries after being gunned down in Huyton.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:26 BST

Detectives made an arrest after a man was chased into a garden in Huyton and shot several times in the leg and foot. The 37-year-old was heard screaming in the front garden of a house on Brookwood Road on Tuesday 2 May and was found by Merseyside Police at around 9.45pm.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not life threatening.

A 20-year-old man from Huyton has now been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection to an unrelated incident on Friday 3 May. He has been given conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The arrest is a positive result Merseyside Police initiative Operation Athena, which aims to disrupt organised crime across Knowsley and reassure communities.

Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin said: “Since the launch of Operation Athena, our officers have been busy carrying out a proactive policing operation in the area. As a result, in the last few days we’ve arrested 14 people who we suspect are linked to organised crime. We’ve executed 13 warrants, seized drugs, cash and weapons which includes a viable firearm.

“The shooting on Brookwood Close would have caused alarm for the community. I hope the visible demonstration of our commitment to rooting out organised crime and protecting the community, reassures people that we will be relentless in bringing those that cause harm to justice.

“Although we have made key arrests, Operation Athena is not over and we will continue to target those involved in serious organised crime in Knowsley.”

