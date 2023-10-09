Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged following a serious two-car crash in Liverpool city centre at the weekend, which left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries.

Merseyside Police said a white Audi TT that was spotted speeding down The Strand just after 1am on Saturday morning crashed into a Toyota Auris near the junction with Brunswick Street.

The Toyota then collided with a 44-year-old pedestrian who had been walking on the footpath. He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 50s, was treated for neck injuries.

Connor Mears, 28, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and using a vehicle without insurance. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Strand near the junction with Brunswick Street. Image: Google Street View

Two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a 53-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from Southport have been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers, as they anxiously await an update on his condition. I would like to thank the local community for their help to date with this investigation, including those who helped the injured people at the scene.

“Although a man has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Any information could be vital to our investigation, so please get in touch.”