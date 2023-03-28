Suspected human bone found in tunnels under Liverpool

The police have confirmed that forensic tests are taking place.

Several bones, one suspected to be human, have been found during an archeological dig in the Williamson Tunnels under the streets of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police have confirmed a fragment of the bone, which was discovered on Friday 24 March and is thought to be a human rib, has been sent for a forensic test to determine the origin,

“The dig area has been sealed off and, during opening hours, we have had a permanent police presence to ensure nothing is touched,” heritage centre manager, Dave Bridson posted on Facebook. “Digging has been suspended.”

Volunteers have been working for the past decade to clear out the historic labyrinth of tunnels, which span a huge stretch of the Edge Hill area of city. No records have been kept about the tunnels and the exact size is unknown.

History: The extensive tunnels are thought to have been created under tobacco merchant and philanthropist, Joseph Williamson, between 1810 and 1840, however they fell into ruin after his death in 1840. The Joseph Williamson Society aims to preserve and restore the eerie tunnels, and the public can experience tours on Wednesdays and Sundays.

