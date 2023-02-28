The new store will launch this summer.

Activewear retailer, Sweaty Betty, are set to launch a new store in Liverpool ONE, this summer. The new 2,600sq ft shop will be the largest in the North of England and the newest, after recently launching a branch in Somerset.

Currently, shoppers can find Sweaty Betty products in Liverpool ONE’s John Lewis store, however the new branch will have a much bigger offering.

Set to open in June this year, the large store on Peter’s Lane will feature the an extensive range of women’s clothing, including leggings, outerwear and underwear, as well as a range of responsibly sourced accessories.