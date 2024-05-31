Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special trail of artworks inspired by each Taylor Swift era will lead Swifties across the city and provide amazing photo opportunities.

Liverpool is set to transform into ‘Taylor Town’ this June, as the global superstar arrives in the city to perform three sold-out gigs at Anfield Stadium.

As part of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will take to the stage in the city on June 13, 14 and 15. Fans faced high demand when fighting for tickets to the iconic tour, paying hundreds of pounds to secure their place at the concerts. Now, Liverpool is preparing to a range of free art installations and workshops in celebration of The Tortured Poets Department singer, for Swifties to enjoy.

The iconic St Georges Hall has already been given a Taylor makeover and lamp posts around the city centre highlight the excitement building around the concerts, reading ‘Liverpool Loves Taylor’. But, even more incredible T-Swizz tributes will appear in Liverpool in just over a weeks time, including an artist-led installation trail inspired by every ‘era’.

The iconic St Georges Hall has already been given a Taylor makeover. Image: Liverpool Council

Alongside the trail, a series of ticketed craft workshops – called Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version) – will take place at the Metquarter. People will be able to get creative with origami which will eventually form part of one of the installations, transform t-shirts in a session called Swif-tee Transformation, upcycle denim, make collages and decorate cupcakes. More information about other Taylor themed activities can be found here.

Taylor Town Trail - dates, times and locations

The Taylor Town Trail will be the centrepiece of Liverpool’s Swiftie offerings, with each installation inspired by a different Taylor Swift era. The trail will run from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 16. Each art installation and its location is listed below. A map and directions are also available via Visit Liverpool.

1. Taylor Swift - Gower Street (near Albert Dock)

A 7ft-high butterfly installation inspired by Taylor Swift’s debut album. Take flight in front of the giant wings reminiscent of where it all began. No access time restrictions.

2. Fearless - New Bird Street (Baltic Triangle)

This colourful mural, inspired by Taylor’s second era, is the perfect selfie backdrop. Immerse yourself in the Fearless theme and Taylor’s lucky number. No access time restrictions.

3. Speak Now - Upper Level, Metquarter (Whitechapel)

Using the iconic lilac that defines this era, get your picture taken as if you are living the popstar life. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

Taylor Swift is coming to Liverpool. Image: Getty Images/Visit Liverpool

4. RED - Lower Level, Metquarter (Whitechapel)

Giant red lips form the backdrop for this Taylor-themed red room. See how many easter eggs you can find from this era. Available 8.00am to 6.00pm.

5. 1989 - Mann Island Atrium

Put your head in the clouds with this installation inspired by the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album aesthetic. Take your picture-perfect polaroid amongst the hand-crafted seagulls. Available 7.00am to 10.00pm

6. Reputation - Upper Terrace, Liverpool ONE (Near Chavasse Park)

Take a seat in this regal throne and be surrounded by snakes & skulls inspired by Taylor’s sixth studio album. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

7. Lover - Salthouse Quay

Inspired by ‘You Need to Calm Down’, this installation inspires love & inclusivity with a candy cane dream of hearts, rainbows and maybe a pink flamingo or two. No access time restrictions.

8. folklore - The Bluecoat Garden, School Lane (near Primark)

Take a seat at a replica of the iconic moss-covered grand piano that is part of the folklore era. Tickle the Ivories if you can, or sit and enjoy the tranquil setting. Available Monday - Saturday 10.00am to 5.00pm and Sunday 11.00am to 5.00pm.

9. evermore - Peter’s Lane, Liverpool ONE

Autumnal florals will provide your backdrop on this beautiful swing bench, inspired by the themes of Folklore’s sister album. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

10. Midnights - Liverpool Lime Street station

Take a seat inside the witching hour and see the world tick by as you take your Midnights inspired selfie. Available Monday - Saturday 4.30am to midnight and Sunday 7.30am to midnight.