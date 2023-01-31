Financial experts say teacher salaries in England have fallen by an average of 11% in real terms.

Schools across the region have been preparing for the teacher strikes on Wednesday. National Education Union (NEU) members have overwhelmingly voted to strike for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Teachers are not obligated to give advanced notice of whether they plan to strike or not, therefore, pupils and parents may not know until the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think about the industrial action.

‘I don’t blame them’

Shirley tells us what she thinks of the strike action

Shirley said: "I don't blame them. They need more money for what they put up with. The long hours.... and the kids are horrible."

‘They’ve got every right to go on strike’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles tells us what he thinks of the strike action

Charles said: "They've got every right to go on strike. There stressed out and the pay is not enough."

‘I’m against it’

Jenny tells us what she thinks of the strike action

Jenny said: "I'm against it. Those kids have been through enough - the whole pandemic with no education."

Teachers vote to strike

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the ballot of teachers, in England, a 90.44% majority voted yes on a turnout of 53.27%.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says teacher salaries in England fell by an average of 11% in real terms between 2010 and 2022 after taking rising prices into account.

As a result, the union declared seven days of strike action in February and March, though four will only affect any individual school. The first will be on Wednesday, 1 February, affecting 23,400 schools in England and Wales.