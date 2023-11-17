Katie Fleetwood had "a funny turn" in Tesco and said the care of the staff showed how people in Liverpool still take care of each other.

A retired nurse who was "amazed" by the care Tesco staff gave her after "a funny turn" in a Liverpool superstore has declared "it's easier to get face-to-face medical care at Tesco than the NHS".

Katie Fleetwood had a dizzy spell in the Woolton Village Tesco last week and was helped by staff who took her to the cafe and stayed with her until she gathered herself.

The manager and staff ensured she was not alone and quizzed her about her health in case she needed emergency care. They also gave her a much needed cuppa and some toast.

Katie, in her 70s, said: "I sat in the cafe in tears just because of how kind Tracey and all the staff were, they did not have to show such kindness and tenderness as I could see how busy they were.

"I was not sure what was wrong with me so I was quite scared so I really needed someone to reassure me everything was going to be OK."

She added: "I've been trying to get a face to face appointment wirth my doctors for months now just to talk to someone about my health and I just can't seem to even get through on the phone let alone sit down with anyone."

The former nurse and charity shop manager believes nothing replicates the personal touch.

She said: "I was a nurse for years and know the difference a conversation can make, you cannot hold someone's hand during a Zoom call can you?"

Katie ran a charity shop for several years in the Black Country which quickly became a support centre for the lonely and those suffering with mental health challenges because of her belief in a cuppa and a chat helping anyone feeling down.

Katie moved back to Liverpool from the West Midlands six years ago to be close to her daughter after the heartbreak of losing her son during a cycling accident in London.

She said: "I loved my time in the Black Country but there is nowhere like home, this city is the best in the world and holds so mnay memories for me.

"In fact when I was in Tesco my mind went back to when I worked in the Bear Brand factory which was on that site until the 1970s.

"In the 1960s I worked there and was a cloakroom girl in The Cavern when The Beatles were making a name for themselves, so I have so many wonderful memories of this city.