Teen arrested after boy, 14, knifed in armpit following row on Liverpool bus

The victim was knifed in the armpit in Liverpool city centre.

A teenage male has been arrested in conection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Liverpool city centre following a row on a bus.

Merseyside Police said the boy was involved in a verbal argument with a gang on the No.80 bus and was later attacked with a knife at Campbell Square at around 7:10pm on Wednesday night.

All parties got off the bus on Hanover Street and went their separate ways, but not long after the victim and his friends were approached by a group of males they had seen on the bus, one of whom had a knife.

Campbell Square, Liverpool. Image: Google

The victim received a small stab wound to his arm pit, which fortunately did not require hospital treatment, and the offenders ran off.

A 16-year-old from Knowsley has now been arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and is being questioned by detectives.

Three males, aged 15, 15 and 17 from Anfield, Litherland and Crosby, who were arrested on Wednesday night have been released on conditional bail.