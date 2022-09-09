The teenager from West Derby is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the murder case.

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her Dovecot home.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the arm as she struggled to close the door on the intruders.

The gunman’s intended target - convicted burglar Joseph Nee - was also shot after bursting into their home as he fled the shooter. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Ms Korbel, 46, had opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

Two further arrests

On Thursday night, police arrested an 18-year-old man from the West Derby area on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

It followed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, on the same charge, during the execution of warrants at three properties in West Derby earlier in the day.

Eight people have now been arrested during the course of the murder investigation.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was fatally shot in her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Merseyside Police continue to appeal for people with information to come forward as they attempt to build up ‘a strong evidential picture’ in order to bring the killer to justice.

Four men arrested last weekend in connection with the murder of Olivia were conditionally bailed this week. Detectives were granted a 36 hour extension to question three of them, including a 34-year-old man from Liverpool, charged with suspicion of murder.

Mother of Olivia makes emotional appeal

Cheryl Korbel, the mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, has made an emotional video appeal urging whoever was responsible for her daughter’s death to ‘own up’.

On Tuesday, the mother of Olivia called on those responsible for her daughter’s murder to ‘own up’ in an emotional video appeal.

Ms Korbel also paid tribute to her “little shadow”.

She appeared in the video appeal wearing a cast on her wrist where she had been shot and said she hoped whoever was responsible for the killing would come forward.

Ms Korbel said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up. Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

“If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets. No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

Ms Korbel broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking and said: “That’s what I miss the most, because I can’t hear her talk.”

Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, also paid tribute to his daughter and called for anyone with information on her death to come forward.