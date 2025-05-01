Boy, 16, dies after going into water in Eastham
Merseyside Police were called to Eastham Locks, off Bankfields Drive, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday (April 30) to a report that a teenage boy had gone into the water.
Following an extensive coordinated search involving the Coastguard, North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, the body of a 16-year-old boy was sadly recovered.
An investigation is ongoing but Merseyside Police say that, at this stage, there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.
Wirral Local Policing Inspector Sharon Robinson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the boy following this tragic incident, and specialist officers will be supporting them, as well as those who saw what happened
"We ask that you please give them privacy at this difficult time.
“If you have any information, please come forward through @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 25000358352.”
