Police believe Lewis Wright, 17, has information that could be vital to their investigation.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information to help find a 17-year-old boy who is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Netherton last week.

David Francis, 63, was knocked down and killed in Netherton by the driver of a stolen Audi S8 who then ploughed into a house in Morgan Mews. Police and paramedics were called to Netherton at around 9.05pm on Thursday 13 April but Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Well-known in his local area for going jogging in all weathers, he was affectionately known as the ‘Litherland Running Man’.

Detectives now want to speak with teenager Lewis Wright, who they suspect has information which could be vital to their investigation. Wright is described as a white male, 5ft, 6in tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to live and frequent the Netherton and Litherland areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information regarding this investigation to come forward, particularly anyone who has not yet spoken to police and knows this boy or saw the incident take place on Morgan Mews. Furthermore we believe Wright could hold vital information to our continuing enquiries and are appealing to the public to assist us in locating him.

“This was a horrific and reckless incident that has left a family with a devastating loss. We are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

Lewis Wright. Image: Merseyside Police

The Audi S8 is believed to have been stolen in a burglary in the early hours of Thursday 13 April in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford. It is believed the offenders may have travelled to the Rainford area in a grey Audi Q2 which was stolen in a burglary in the Caithness Drive area of Crosby also during the early hours of 13 April. The Audi Q2 was recovered by police in Rainford.

How to contact police: