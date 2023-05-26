Teenager arrested under Terrorism Act as police evacuate Liverpool property

Police searched the property as part of a probe into the purchase of chemicals that could be used to make explosives.

A teenager has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after police raided a house in Liverpool on Friday morning.

Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) searched the property on Outer Forum, Norris Green, as part of a probe into the purchase of chemicals that could be used to make explosives.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were at the scene as a 19-year-old male was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for CTPNW said the property was evacuated as a precaution and has since been declared safe. The area is still cordoned off and the man remains in custody for questioning while inquiries continue.

A police van is pictured at a cordon near a residential property in Liverpool. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images