Teenager arrested under Terrorism Act as police evacuate Liverpool property

A teenager has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after police raided a house in Liverpool on Friday morning.
Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) searched the property on Outer Forum, Norris Green, as part of a probe into the purchase of chemicals that could be used to make explosives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were at the scene as a 19-year-old male was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken into custody.
A spokesperson for CTPNW said the property was evacuated as a precaution and has since been declared safe. The area is still cordoned off and the man remains in custody for questioning while inquiries continue.
In November 2021, Liverpool Women’s Hospital was hit by a bomb when a passenger in a taxi arrived at the main entrance and a device detonated. The explosion inside the car killed only the bomber and injured the driver.