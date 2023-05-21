A group of youths fled the area and armed police were quickly on the scene.

Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information after a teenager was shot multiple times in a popular Liverpool park.

The boy was hit in the arm and leg after several shots were reportedly fired at Wavertree Botanic Gardens at about 6.30pm on Friday.

A group of youths fled from the area and the teenager, who was in a bush, then managed to run to an address on Parton Street and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Armed police and specialist dog response units were seen in the park. A large area was taped off as the search for evidence and the investigation commenced.

Detective Chief Inspector Caff Cummings, said: "To fire a gun in a public place is reckless and callous and officers are working to remove such individuals from our streets and put them behind bars.

“Our investigation is still in the very early stages and will rely heavily on information we receive from the public. I urge any residents who live in the surrounding area and has any doorbell or CCTV footage from Friday evening to please check their systems. If you saw what happened or have any information which could help us, please get in touch so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Police on the streets: Crime scene investigators are continuing their enquiries in the local area and officers will also be looking at CCTV in a bid to identify anyone who is responsible. High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the local community.

Dash cam appeal: "We fully understand the fears and tragedies gun crime has caused in our communities in the last year therefore I would appeal to anyone with dashcam footage driving in the area of Wavertree Park, Botanic Road, including Edge Lane and Innovation Boulevard at around 6.30pm yesterday to please contact police as they may have material to support our investigation,” DCI Cummings added.