Two men, aged 19 and 24, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

The 17-year-old boy who tragically died following a road crash in Blackbrook on Tuesday morning has been named as Harley Lea.

Two men from the St Helens area have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the teenagers death and remain in custody.

At around 12:30am on Tuesday, October 4, a car collided with two motorbikes at the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, in Blackbrook.

The junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, St Helens. Image: Google street view

Harley was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem revealed he died from head injuries.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also seriously injured and were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place. We are reviewing CCTV and appealing for anyone who was in the area of Boardmans Lane and Park Road in the early hours to contact us.

“Anyone who believes they have captured something significant on their dash cam or mobile phone is also asked to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to the investigation.”

How to contact police