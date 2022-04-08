Seven girls and three boys aged between 11 years and 16 years were arrested by Officers from the Southport Neighbourhood Team.

Ten youths from Sefton have been arrested following a ‘brutal and shocking assault’ on a 13-year-old girl in Southport last week.

The schoolgirl was punched and kicked, had her hair pulled out and sustaining facial injuries in the attack on Eastbank Street at around 6.35pm on Sunday, April 3.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Officers arrested ten youths - seven girls and three boys aged between 11 years and 16 years from Waterloo, Seaforth, Crosby, Birkdale and Southport - on suspicion of violent disorder on Thursday.

They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sefton Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Tracie Trubshaw said: “This incident was a brutal and shocking assault, and the consequences could have been much worse for the victim.

“My officers have acted swiftly in identifying those suspected of being present which demonstrates our commitment to tackling serious and violent crime.

“I would urge parents to speak to their children that this type of behaviour is unacceptable. Please be aware of who they are friends with, where they go and what they are up to.

“If you have concerns, contact us so that we can engage with families at an early stage to prevent children from getting involved in incidents like this.

“Violence against women and girls will not be tolerated, and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, we cannot allow this type of behaviour to continue to happen on our streets.”

How to contact police

Anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the assault or drivers who have captured dashcam footage are asked to contact police.