Terrified dog who was thrown over car park wall finds a loving new home

Mimi’s new companion, Jim, said she is the best thing that ever happened to him.

A dog who was cruelly abandoned last year has found her forever home.

Mimi, a Shi Tzu, was thrown over the wall of the car park at Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre, last September and discovered by a staff member when they began their morning shift.

She had most likely spent the night there and poor Mimi was terrified and would not let anyone near her. She was in a dreadful state, very dirty and with her fur so matted she could not even see properly.

Team members at the rescue centre’s kennels spent a lot of time with Mimi, and she began to come out of her shell a bit more and wam up to them.

However, Mimi was struggling to adapt to being in the kennels, so Freshfields began searching for a foster home; a peaceful, calm environment where she could learn to learn to relax and recover from her ordeal.

Jim Marsden, volunteer dog-walker for Freshfields for 18 months, happened to meet Mimi on one of his volunteering days, and it seemed like love at first sight.

Soon afterwards, Jim welcomed Mimi into his home, and her life began again. Her personality shone through, and it became clear that she had stolen Jim’s heart.

Jim has formally adopted Mimi, and she trotted off to her forever home with him after he signed the adoption papers last week.

Terrified dog, Mimi, was thrown over a wall 6 months ago.

Jim said:“I was so happy to be accepted as a volunteer dog-walker for Freshfields. I felt so sorry for Mimi that I asked about taking her into foster care. I only intended to foster her for a couple of months, but within a day or two I knew I couldn’t give her back!

“She has really settled in and is a major part of my life. We’re out for two walks every day totalling not less than five miles. Mimi is the best thing that could have happened to me!”

Mimi was thrown over the wall of Freshfields Animal Rescue car park.

Deb Hughes, PR and Communications Officer at Freshfields, said: “It is truly wonderful to see the transformation in Mimi. She’s gone from a lonely, scared, abandoned dog, to a beloved, cherished companion. It’s what we want for all our animals, and we couldn’t be happier for Jim and Mimi.