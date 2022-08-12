Tessuti’s brand new global flagship store is open in Liverpool ONE

The store is the company’s biggest to date and four times larger than their previous Liverpool branch.

The new location on Paradise Street spans across two floors measuring 22,000 sq ft. Tessuti’s largest store to date, it is four times the size of the previous Liverpool ONE site.

The global flagship located on Liverpool’s popular shopping street, features an extensive range of designer menswear, womenswear, and kidswear, including their popular coat range. Tessuti is home to designer labels such as BOSS, DKNY, Vivienne Westwood and Michael Kors.

Working with local Liverpudlian digital and production agency Liquid, the new Tessuti store has exclusive instore stills and videos showcasing exciting campaigns; featuring Liverpool stars Stephen Graham, Abbey Clancy, Miles Kane and Chelcee Grimes.

Tessuti, Paradise Street. Image: Emma Dukes

Tessuti’s new store will try to tap into the vibe in Liverpool. The exterior proudly displaying a moving image reading, “Made in Liverpool.”

Alison Glegg, Managing Director, Asset Manager at Grosvenor said: “Tessuti’s commitment to Liverpool ONE .... and decision to make the new store its global flagship, strengthens our position as one of Europe’s leading retail and leisure destinations.

Tessuti, Paradise Street. Image: Liverpool ONE

“The impressive growth trajectory of Tessuti within Liverpool is a great indication of the potential for success and expansion of other brands that join Liverpool ONE.”

Tessuti joins other new store openings at Liverpool ONE, including Bershka and Kickgame.