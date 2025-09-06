The 15 quirky and offbeat things to tick off your Liverpool bucket list before 2025 ends

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore Liverpool's unique and fun attractions, including underground tunnels and the 'Quirky Quarter'.

Liverpool is famous for its two Premier League football teams, the Beatles, nightlife and music scene but, the city is also home to a whole host of quirky and exciting attractions you might not even know about.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a ‘bucket list’ of some of the quirkiest and most fun things to do in Liverpool before 2025 ends, that go beyond visiting Beatles-themed attractions or guided tours of Anfield.

From the chance to explore Liverpool’s mysterious underground tunnels and a bar filled with magicians, to an immersive experience quite literally named the ‘Quirky Quarter’, here are 15 fun and unique activities and attractions to enjoy in 2025.

The Hardman's House, at 59 Rodney Street, is a 1950s time capsule of Liverpool life and creativity, the home and photographic studio of the Edward Chambré and Margaret Hardman.

1. Visit The Hardmans' House

The Hardman's House, at 59 Rodney Street, is a 1950s time capsule of Liverpool life and creativity, the home and photographic studio of the Edward Chambré and Margaret Hardman. | Andreas von Einsiedel/National Trust

Located just outside of Liverpool in Southport, The British Lawnmower Museum celebrates one of our most ordinary household items as it keeps a small part of British engineering heritage alive. This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop.

2. Discover the history of lawnmowers

Located just outside of Liverpool in Southport, The British Lawnmower Museum celebrates one of our most ordinary household items as it keeps a small part of British engineering heritage alive. This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. | Local TV

Located on Seel Street, The Oracle is an independent, speakeasy bar serving unique cocktails while magicians show off their skills. Experience close-up magic and great drinks.

3. Drink cocktails surrounded by magicians

Located on Seel Street, The Oracle is an independent, speakeasy bar serving unique cocktails while magicians show off their skills. Experience close-up magic and great drinks. | The Oracle

The bright red Upside Down House offers the chance to snap some unique pictures and see what the world looks like upside down. The experience is certainly strange and you'll likely leave feeling like you've had a couple of drinks but it is well worth a visit. Next door. you'll also find the Spinning House, an optical illusion that you won't forget.

4. Turn your world upside down

The bright red Upside Down House offers the chance to snap some unique pictures and see what the world looks like upside down. The experience is certainly strange and you'll likely leave feeling like you've had a couple of drinks but it is well worth a visit. Next door. you'll also find the Spinning House, an optical illusion that you won't forget. | Emma Dukes

