Liverpool is famous for its two Premier League football teams, the Beatles, nightlife and music scene but, the city is also home to a whole host of quirky and exciting attractions you might not even know about.
Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a ‘bucket list’ of some of the quirkiest and most fun things to do in Liverpool before 2025 ends, that go beyond visiting Beatles-themed attractions or guided tours of Anfield.
From the chance to explore Liverpool’s mysterious underground tunnels and a bar filled with magicians, to an immersive experience quite literally named the ‘Quirky Quarter’, here are 15 fun and unique activities and attractions to enjoy in 2025.
1. Visit The Hardmans' House
The Hardman's House, at 59 Rodney Street, is a 1950s time capsule of Liverpool life and creativity, the home and photographic studio of the Edward Chambré and Margaret Hardman. | Andreas von Einsiedel/National Trust
2. Discover the history of lawnmowers
Located just outside of Liverpool in Southport, The British Lawnmower Museum celebrates one of our most ordinary household items as it keeps a small part of British engineering heritage alive.
This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. | Local TV
3. Drink cocktails surrounded by magicians
Located on Seel Street, The Oracle is an independent, speakeasy bar serving unique cocktails while magicians show off their skills. Experience close-up magic and great drinks. | The Oracle
4. Turn your world upside down
The bright red Upside Down House offers the chance to snap some unique pictures and see what the world looks like upside down. The experience is certainly strange and you'll likely leave feeling like you've had a couple of drinks but it is well worth a visit. Next door. you'll also find the Spinning House, an optical illusion that you won't forget. | Emma Dukes