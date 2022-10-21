The Beatles: Unpublished Dandy comic strip starring Sir Paul McCartney goes on display
Appearing in the comic was one of Sir Paul’s life ambitions.
An unfinished Dandy storyboard is on display at the Liverpool Beatles’ Museum.
Dandy cartoonist, Nigel Parkinson was working on his ‘little series’ when he recalled Sir Paul McCartney’s dream to be featured in the comic.
In an interview in 1963, the musician said it was one of his life ambitions to feature in Dandy, being a fan since he was a child.
Although Sir Paul agreed to the comic’s Little Sir Paul McCartney strip, the idea was later shelved and the storyboard left incomplete.
He was, however, featured in the final edition of Dandy in 2012.
Both the final edition and the unseen storyboard were unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles’ Museum on Thursday morning.