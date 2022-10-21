Appearing in the comic was one of Sir Paul’s life ambitions.

An unfinished Dandy storyboard is on display at the Liverpool Beatles’ Museum.

Dandy cartoonist, Nigel Parkinson was working on his ‘little series’ when he recalled Sir Paul McCartney’s dream to be featured in the comic.

Sir Paul was featured in Dandy’s last ever issue. Image: Emily Bonner/LTV

In an interview in 1963, the musician said it was one of his life ambitions to feature in Dandy, being a fan since he was a child.

Although Sir Paul agreed to the comic’s Little Sir Paul McCartney strip, the idea was later shelved and the storyboard left incomplete.

The storyboard and last issue can be seen at the Beatles Museum. Image: Emily Bonner/LTV

He was, however, featured in the final edition of Dandy in 2012.