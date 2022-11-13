Wirral has a good number of centenarians and there are more in one particular neighbourhood than anywhere else.

The population of England and Wales has continued to age, with new census results showing there are more people than ever before in older age groups.

More than 11 million people – 18.6% of the population – were aged 65 or older when the 2021 census was taken, compared with 16.4% in the previous census a decade before. This included more than half a million (527,900) people aged 90 or more.

In Wirral, there are 121 residents aged 100 or over, and you may be surprised to know which neighbourhoods they live in.

The average (median) age in England and Wales rose from 39 years in 2011 to 40 years in 2021, reflecting the changing age structure of the population.

Angele Storey, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Ageing Analysis team, said: “While living longer is something to be celebrated and our ageing population presents opportunities, it also has implications for the economy, services and society. Knowing the size and structure of the population is fundamental for decision makers and policy makers in the UK.

“The 2021 Census results will give further insight into the implications of an ageing population and the lives of older people when the more detailed multivariate data are published in 2023.”

The Centre for Ageing Better was launched in 2015. Dr Aideen Young, Senior Evidence Manager at the Centre, highlights some of the challenges facing older people.

She said: “Older people are a highly diverse group in terms of health and wealth, and within that group there are people very much in need – who are living in poverty, in poor housing and in poor health. Their precarious situation has been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis. They are the people that we really need to pay attention to.

“We have the oldest housing stock in Europe so there are many people living in non-decent and inappropriate homes. These homes are simply not suitable for people who are older or who have disabilities.”

Here, in reverse order, we share the neighbourhoods with the most residents who have been alive for a whopping 100 years or more.

1. Hoylake At the time of the census in 2021, Hoylake had nine residents aged 100 or older.

2. Claughton South & Oxton North At the time of the census in 2021, Claughton South & Oxton North had eight residents aged 100 or older.

3. Heswall At the time of the census in 2021, Heswall had eight residents aged 100 or older.

4. Lower Bebington & Bromborough Pool At the time of the census in 2021, Lower Bebington & Bromborough Pool had seven residents aged 100 or older.