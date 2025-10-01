A row has broken out between an animal rescue charity and a group claiming to represent its current staff members. It comes after Freshfield Animal Rescue (FRA) announced the death of one of its most beloved dogs, Chester.

The news of Chester’s death was announced via the FRA’s official Facebook page on September 11, stating: “It is with deep sadness that I am letting you know that we have made the decision to put to sleep one of much loved dogs Chester, for the reasons of staff safety.” The post received hundreds of comments from grief-stricken, staff and volunteers.

On September 13, the FRA posted a 2,671-word statement on its Facebook page, addressing the ‘backlash’ that came after Chester’s death and to provide ‘context’. The post generated 58 comments before comments were ‘limited’. The majority of the comments – on both posts – were critical of the centre’s decision to put down Chester and questioned the reasoning behind the decision.

Chester, playing with a tennis ball, was under the care of Freshfield Animal Rescue

The LDRS has been sent a statement on behalf of Jane Young, Chair at Freshfields Animal Rescue, which said the charity view euthanising an animal as the ‘very last resort’, and the decision to put Chester to sleep was ‘heartbreaking and not taken lightly’, adding: ““In June, following a play session, he inflicted serious bites to two of our experienced handlers with whom he had a good bond. Both required hospital treatment.

“We have a moral duty to protect our staff, volunteers, visitors, and the other animals who rely on us. It was clear that Chester was no longer suitable for rehoming so we agreed to produce a safety plan for his permanent residence at the centre.

“After looking further into his behaviour history, we became better aware of his sensitivity and unpredictability. We could only conclude that a repeated attack was almost guaranteed, could easily cause severe injury, and it was not possible to manage or relocate him safely.

“His declining physical health was also a concern and was likely to increase his unpredictability. With the guidance of experts, we sadly realised that putting him to sleep, whilst devastating, was the only responsible course of action.”

Chester was under the care of Freshfield Animal Rescue

The LDRS was also sent a statement co-produced by a group claiming to be made up of current staff members who work directly with the animals at Freshfields Animal Rescue. The LDRS was also given access to an ‘open letter’ on behalf of ex-staff and volunteers. Members of both groups wished to remain anonymous.

The statement on behalf of the current staff members said: “First and foremost, a healthy dog has been put to sleep.

“This goes against not only Freshfields’ long-standing policy, but also the legacy on which the organisation was built: a legacy of compassion, protection, and advocacy for animals who have no voice of their own. It also stands in stark contrast to the values and morals that drive the staff who care for the animals day in and day out.

“Freshfields’ own website states that the charity would never put a healthy dog to sleep. Directly beneath this statement is a photo of Chester, a dog who was healthy, playful, and thriving when given the routine and care he needed. The decision to end his life is heartbreaking and undermines public trust in Freshfields’ commitment to the animals it promises to protect.

“What makes this even harder is that no one was made aware that the director and trustees were planning Chester’s death. To be excluded in this way, after years of devotion to him, was devastating and wrong.”

The group of staff added: “Nothing we do now can bring Chester back. For many of us, his loss marks the darkest day in Freshfields’ history. But his death must not be in vain. We are determined that this can never happen again.

“Euthanasia decisions must involve the staff who know the animals, ensure proper consultation, and explore every possible alternative. Chester was happy, he had options and he had people fighting for him yet he was failed by those who never even met him.”

Chester was under the care of Freshfield Animal Rescue

Responding to the fallout over Chester’s death, FRA Chair, Jane Young said: “We understand how deeply people care about animals and we share that passion. Everyone in our team dedicates their lives to providing love, care, and second chances to vulnerable animals.

“It has been painful to see our integrity questioned but we remain committed to acting in the best interests of every animal entrusted to us. The management team are so grateful for the many messages of support we’ve received from staff and volunteers, previous adopters, and supporters during this challenging time.”

However, the FRA’s public statements have done little to quell the upset among some of its staff, according to their collective statement, and they are now calling on the head trustee to step down for the ‘good of the charity’.

The group said: “We do not want Freshfields to close down. We want to make it better, stronger, fairer, and truer to its mission. We want to honour Chester by ensuring that what happened to him never happens again.

“We owe it to him, and to every animal still waiting for their chance, to rebuild a Freshfields that lives up to its promise of compassion and rescue.”