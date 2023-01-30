The Darkness fans were forced to leave Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Sunday night after being warned of an “emergency in the building”

The Darkness’ show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena was evacuated on Sunday evening (January 29).

The English rock band are currently on the road with Black Stone Cherry and the shows will see the groups play some of their biggest songs at arenas across the country.

The tour began on January 28 in Cardiff and the latest show took place at the arena in Liverpool on Sunday. Upcoming dates include London’s Wembley Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena.

But why were The Darkness fans evacuated from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool last night? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why was The Darkness’ Liverpool show evacuated?

The Darkness’ concert at the M&S Bank Arena on Sunday evening was evacuated after just one song. It was due to an “emergency in the building”.

The audience was eventually allowed back into the venue and the concert resumed. Social media reports suggest the concert resumed 20 minutes after the incident.

The M&S Arena has been approached for comment.

Full list of Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness UK tour dates

The bands have already performed in Liverpool and Cardiff, with many more shows set to take place in the next few days. The upcoming tour dates include:

Monday, January 30 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, January 31- Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, February 2- AO Arena, Manchester

Friday, February 3 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday, February 4 - OVO Arena, Wembley (London)

Are tickets still available to see Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness?

There are tickets still available to see the rock bands on their upcoming tour dates. There is currently ‘low availability’ for the shows in Birmingham and London.

To find out more about The Darkness’ upcoming tour dates, visit the Ticketmaster website.

