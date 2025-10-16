Explore the top five Merseyside hotels highlighted in the latest Michelin Guide.

Just like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, Michelin Keys represent the “most outstanding hotels” - with Keys ranging from one, two and three.

While Merseyside sadly lacks a single Michelin Key, five of its top hotels do feature in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide - including four in Liverpool and one on the Wirral.

Each featured hotel is selected not only by Michelin inspectors, but also based on a 20-point scale of post-stay ratings from verified Michelin Guide guests.

Hope Street Hotel, located in the beautiful Georgian Quarter and a popular choice for celebs, was among those featured and earned a guest satisfaction score of 18.3 out of 20. The Michelin Guide said: “No corners cut here; rooms feature in-wall LCD screens with DVD players, unmetered broadband internet, and massive beds with Egyptian cotton sheets.

“Bathrooms are a wonder as well, with gushing rain showers and inventive Arne Jacobsen fittings, and luxuriant REN bath products. Top-floor suites have dramatic views of the city and the Mersey river.”

Stanley Dock’s Titanic Hotel earned a score of 18.1, with the Michelin Guide writing: “Know first that the Titanic Hotel is firmly, safely situated on land, in a restored 19th-century warehouse on Liverpool’s revitalized Stanley Dock waterfront development. Thus the only ice you’ll need to look out for — and here we pause to collect our prize for being the millionth teller of this old joke — is what’s floating in your glass in the hotel’s own Rum Bar.”

Liverpool hotels in the Michelin Guide. | Titanic Hotel/Hope Street Hotel/Hard Days Night Hotel/Canva

The Beatles’ themed Hard Days Night Hotel on North John Street also impressed guests and Michelin experts, with a score of 17.9. The Michelin Guide noted: “It could have gone so wrong. In less capable hands a Beatles-themed hotel, right around the corner from the Cavern Club, could easily have resulted in a nightmare of kitsch.

“But the Hard Days Night, against the odds, doesn’t try to coast on theme alone — were it not for the portraits and the memorabilia (which, granted, are central to its appeal, but anyway) this place would still be big news on the Liverpool hotel scene.”

The Malmaison hotel on William Jessop Way is the final Liverpool venue featured, with a guest satisfaction of 17.1.

The Michelin Guide said: “Once inside this sparkling new building, though, you’ll find the familiar Malmaison style very much intact, all rich woods and deep, masculine colors, from the soaring lobby lounge all the way on up to the sumptuous black-and-violet bedrooms.

“In them you’ll find all the boutique trappings, from entertainment centers to custom-branded robes to ultra-high-end bath products in the gleaming black-and-white bathrooms.”

Just across the water the Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa, Wirral’s only selected hotel in the Guide. While a guest score is unavailable, the Michelin Guide said: “The rooms in the historic house are as classic as can be, while the Executive Garden View rooms occupy a distinctly 20th-century structure.

“All, however, are stylish in a colorful modern-classic way, and benefit from all the trappings of country-house hospitality, from the lavish spa to the fine-dining Lawns Grill.”