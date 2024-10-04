Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Liverpool’s most Instagram-worthy restaurants has suddenly closed its doors.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners The New World Trading company issued a statement on Thursday (October 3), confirming the closure of The Florist in Liverpool city centre, as well as two The Botanist sites in Alderley Edge and Knutsford.

Often referred to as one of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ venues, The Florist opened on Hardman Street in 2018 and quickly became known for its beautiful interior. Housed in the former Royal School for the Blind, the restaurant and bar featured a fantastic floral display adorning the entrance to the Grade II Listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Florist, Liverpool. | The Florist

The New World Trading Company said the closure is part of a wider restructuring operation and a “clear growth strategy for 2025”.

While The Florist Liverpool’s Instagram page still features advertisements for Christmas 2024 bookings, the company’s website now lists Watford as its only available location. The Florist Liverpool’s Facebook page has been removed.

It comes after The Club House at Chavasse Park was transformed into The Botanist, earlier this year as part of a rebranding move by the parent company. The Smugglers Cove followed suit, turning into Liverpool’s second The Botanist site shortly after. Both remain open.