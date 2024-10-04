Beautiful Liverpool restaurant The Florist closes its doors in shock announcement
Owners The New World Trading company issued a statement on Thursday (October 3), confirming the closure of The Florist in Liverpool city centre, as well as two The Botanist sites in Alderley Edge and Knutsford.
Often referred to as one of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ venues, The Florist opened on Hardman Street in 2018 and quickly became known for its beautiful interior. Housed in the former Royal School for the Blind, the restaurant and bar featured a fantastic floral display adorning the entrance to the Grade II Listed building.
The New World Trading Company said the closure is part of a wider restructuring operation and a “clear growth strategy for 2025”.
While The Florist Liverpool’s Instagram page still features advertisements for Christmas 2024 bookings, the company’s website now lists Watford as its only available location. The Florist Liverpool’s Facebook page has been removed.
It comes after The Club House at Chavasse Park was transformed into The Botanist, earlier this year as part of a rebranding move by the parent company. The Smugglers Cove followed suit, turning into Liverpool’s second The Botanist site shortly after. Both remain open.
