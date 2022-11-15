The pub had a surprise visit from inspectors.

A Birkenhead pub has received an excellent ranking at the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

Aiming to improve the quality of ‘away from home’ toilets, the annual awards see inspectors grade the loos based on criteria such as décor, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment.

Visiting the toilets unannounced, inspectors provide grades of silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond - unacceptable toilets are not graded at all.

The Brass Balance, a Wetherspoons pub on Argyle Street, has been awarded the platinum ranking.