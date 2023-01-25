The 26-year-old was killed on a Christmas Eve night out.

The funeral of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, will take place in Wallasey on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24. She was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting.

Merseyside Police have charged Connor Chapman, 22, with the murder of Ms Edwards and he will appear for trial in Liverpool Crown Court this summer. He has been remanded in custody at HM Prison Manchester ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17.

Ms Edwards’ funeral will take place at St Nicholas Church at 12.30pm today, followed by a private service at Landican Cemetery.

’My Elle has never gone’

Elle’s family realeased a tribute to her, just days after her death. In a statement, they said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

Tributes to Elle Edwards outside the Lighthouse Inn. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Her laugh was infectious. Anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started.

“Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

In an emotional interview with Sky News, Tim Edwards said the fact his daughter had so much of her life ahead of her at just 26 years old was ‘hardest part’.

Tim Edwards and Elle Edwards

“She was just getting going,” he said. “She had her focus, she had her own ambitions, and she was achieving them and everything was set in place for her and it was just taken away, and that’s sad.”

He added: “Time moves so quick. In our situation with the developments, Christmas Day didn’t mean anything, that had gone. It didn’t feel real and Christmas will never be the same. Christmas will never be a point of celebration for me, ever.”

During the tearful interview he said: “There’s no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over. It’s dead simple. It’s absolutely pointless and it solves nothing.”

The investigation so far

Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has been with charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, and two counts of attempted murder.

Mr Chapman has also been charged with three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

He has been remanded him in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17. His trial date is set for June 7, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail as the murder investigation continues.

