The most expensive ‘L’ postcode in Merseyside has been revealed - where property prices spiral into the millions and the average house costs a whopping £341,900.

To put that in to context, the average Liverpool house price in May was £179,150, and that was a 1.9% increase on April.

Using date from real estate company Zoopla, we have complied a list of the 10 postcodes that are the most expensive areas to buy property in and around Liverpool and Sefton.

Based on Zoopla estimates from the last 12 months, LiverpoolWorld has picked out stunning properties in each of the locations, some with valuations of up to £2 million.

1. Woolton, L25: Average price £217,500 Woolton is a popular area, with great local schools and large houses. This featured house is on the market for £1,1000,000, built on an expansive private plot. Full property details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61352658/?search_identifier=6e9b8df80a9d0a80d4501974cbcb8775

2. Maghull/Lydiate, L31: Average price £238,600 L31 is a desirable postcode to buy a property, with a village-like feel and quiet atmosphere. The featured property is on approximately 1 acres of land and has stunning period features. Full property details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61562521/?search_identifier=3f5b79928db092956677668340db93ec Photo:

3. Aigburth, L17: Average price £241,600 Aigburth is an extremely popular area, with Sefton Park and Lark Lane right on the doorstep. Close to the city centre, it’s the perfect area for those wanting to live in a quieter area, but have a short commute. This property is on the market for £850,000. Full property details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/62030074/?search_identifier=2268585122e0fbe77b0d54bbb943c641

4. Crosby, L23. Average price: £265,300 Crosby is a popular area for football stars and local celebs. The stunning property pictured is on the market for £1,495,000. Full property details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58968113/?search_identifier=d784ab7f780a5b83f1aedb1be9b87ccb