Property prices in the city rose higher than the national average.

House prices increased by 3.1% in Liverpool in January, the latest figures from the Land Registry show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.1% annual growth.

The average Liverpool house price in January was £168,768 – a 3.1% increase on December.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.3%, and Liverpool outperformed the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £17,000 – putting the area 20th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Using figures sourced from the Office of National Statistics using Land Registry data, we have put together a list of the ten most expensive neighbourhoods in Liverpool.

The figures show the median price paid in each neighbourhood for property in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Calderstones The average property price in Calderstones was £494,250 Photo: Google

2. West Allerton The average property price in West Allerton was £322,500.

3. Childwall West & Wavertree Green The average property price in Childwall West & Wavertree Green was £302,000.

4. Greatacre The average property price in Greatacre was £275,000.