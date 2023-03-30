More than 1,700 dogs were reported stolen in the UK in 2022.

More than 200 dogs where reported stolen in Merseyside over the last five years, with 21 recorded in 2022, a Freedom of Information request from LiverpoolWorld has revealed.

This was down from 39 in 2021 and 42 in 2020, when figures spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Merseyside Police did not charge of send a court summons to any suspects regarding dog thefts in the last two years.

Fewer than 1% of dog thefts reported in the UK last year have so far resulted in criminal charges. The Kennel Club described the figure as “really disappointing” but police chiefs from forces across the country said it was often hard to identify suspects.

Government ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill. But this hasn’t yet become law and campaigners say they fear the government will drop the idea.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “The legislation has been in limbo for 500 days - and we’re increasingly worried these plans could be dropped altogether.”

National figures: More than 1,700 dogs were reported stolen last year to the 33 UK police forces which responded to our FOI requests, although with a quarter of forces failing to answer, the figure will likely be higher.

Of the crimes where police provided an investigation status, just 14 (0.9%) had so far resulted in someone being charged or sent a court summons.

However, the overall number of dog thefts across the UK fell by 15% last year, compared with the year before, our investigation found.

Protect your dog: The National Police Chiefs’ Council and Kennel Club say there are number of steps dog owners can take to help prevent their pets from being stolen.

- Check your social media privacy settings when sharing pictures of your pets online;

- If you are selling puppies, be aware of how you are advertising them as this can attract the attention of criminals looking to target sellers;

- Be vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously or watching your dog while you are walking them and don’t ever give someone you don’t know personal information;

- Avoid leaving your dog tied outside of a shop or other public spaces. If you have errands to run, leave your dog at home;

- Conduct proper research when using sitters and kennels by checking references and making sure you’re using a reputable company;

- If your dog is in your garden, keep an eye on them at all times and make sure side gates are locked;

- Never leave your dog alone in the car, as they could make a tempting target for a thief as well as risking overheating;

- Seek advice online before you buy a pet, making sure you check where it’s come from and that it is being bought legally.

- Make sure that your dog is microchipped and their details are registered and kept up-to-date with a microchip database, such as Petlog;

- While out on a walk, make sure you can always see your dog and that your dog’s recall is strong. Be aware of strangers asking too many questions about your dog and report anything suspicious to the police;

- If your dog is stolen, it is crucial to act quickly and report the crime to the police, making sure your dog is correctly reported as stolen and not lost. Also, notify your microchip provider and alert your local authority dog warden if you have one, as well as nearby rescue centres and vets. Social media can be a helpful tool to spread the word quickly.

Dogs most at risk: Our FOI request also listed the most common breeds stolen by thieves in Merseyside over the past two years, which we have listed in the gallery below.

1 . Bulldog Sixteen Bulldogs were reported stolen in Merseyside in the last two years. Photo: Drew Angerer

2 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier Seven Staffordshire Bull Terriers were reported stolen in Merseyside in the last two years. Photo: Mikkel Bigandt - stock.adobe.com

3 . Jack Russell Terrier Five Jack Russell Terriers were reported stolen in Merseyside in the last two years.

4 . American Bulldog Three American Bulldogs were reported stolen in Merseyside in the last two years. Photo: Alexey Kuznetsov - stock.adobe.c