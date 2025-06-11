'Remember when penny sweets were actually a penny?' - the old school sweets Scousers miss the most

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST

We asked about your favourite old-school sweets.

Over the years, we have had to cope with many of our favourite snacks disappearing from supermarket shelves, never to be seen again. Despite companies often saying this is due to lack of customer demand, there are many discontinued sweets and chocolate bars that were incredibly popular.

Frosties were popular sweets, similar to cola cubes. The round hard sweets had a chewy centre and came in a tube. The classic flavour was cola but fruit ones were also available. Since being discontinued in 2015, people have continued to ask Barrett to put them back on shelves, with a Facebook group named ‘Bring Back Original Frosties’ still seeing regular posts. Frosties were popular sweets, similar to cola cubes. The round hard sweets had a chewy centre and came in a tube. The classic flavour was cola but fruit ones were also available. Since being discontinued in 2015, people have continued to ask Barrett to put them back on shelves, with a Facebook group named ‘Bring Back Original Frosties’ still seeing regular posts.
Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been on the streets of Liverpool asking about your favourite old-school sweets. Here are some of the top responses:

  • “Cadbury's done a chocolate bar in the 60s called Cabana. It's a bit like a Bounty but it had other things in it and it is absolutely gorgeous.”
  • “Choco nibs. Yeah, I'm a big fan of Choco nibs. They're not what they used to be.”
  • “Probably Teddy's All Gold, you know, because even though I'm a diabetic, I still love sugar, you know, I still love chocolate.”
  • “Frosties, remember Frosties? They were a vibe. Remember when penny sweets were a penny?”
