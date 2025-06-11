'Remember when penny sweets were actually a penny?' - the old school sweets Scousers miss the most
We asked about your favourite old-school sweets.
Over the years, we have had to cope with many of our favourite snacks disappearing from supermarket shelves, never to be seen again. Despite companies often saying this is due to lack of customer demand, there are many discontinued sweets and chocolate bars that were incredibly popular.
Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been on the streets of Liverpool asking about your favourite old-school sweets. Here are some of the top responses:
- “Cadbury's done a chocolate bar in the 60s called Cabana. It's a bit like a Bounty but it had other things in it and it is absolutely gorgeous.”
- “Choco nibs. Yeah, I'm a big fan of Choco nibs. They're not what they used to be.”
- “Probably Teddy's All Gold, you know, because even though I'm a diabetic, I still love sugar, you know, I still love chocolate.”
- “Frosties, remember Frosties? They were a vibe. Remember when penny sweets were a penny?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.