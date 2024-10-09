The Old Roan pub to be torn down after standing vacant for a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long abandoned Old Roan Inn in Aintree is set to be demolished to make way for a three-storey residential housing block to built on the ‘heritage’ site.

It’s been more than 10 years since the beloved community pub served its last pint and it has lain empty ever since. Now the building is all set to be torn down and replaced with a new housing complex.

The crumbling Old Roan Inn, which stands on the edge of the A59, is passed by thousands of people every day. It was once a thriving public house which first opened its doors in 1908 and the building is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset (NDHA). It is considered to be a local landmark with a rich history but has been allowed to deteriorate into a state of disrepair since being abandoned in 2013.

While the pub’s closure divided opinion in the local area at the time, the building also continued to attract controversy over its dilapidated condition with then landlord Commercial Realty Ltd fined over £16k in 2020 for failing to carry out remedial works at the property. Since then the building has become somewhat of an eyesore and many residents have expressed concerns at the evident neglect of the site.

The Old Roan Inn in Aintree in 2024 and 2012. | Image: Google Street View and Mike Pennington/Wikimedia

The building was acquired by 2M Developments Ltd in 2021 initially applied to Sefton Council for permission to knock down the building and replace it with a three to four storey apartment block complete with play area and garden on its roof. However, after a follow up assessment, the plans were altered to a three storey build and a new application will be heard at a council planning committee meeting on October 16.

Since closing, the Old Roan has been subject to two Certificate of Lawful Development applications which confirmed the lawful use of the public house as a drinking establishment. A subsequent planning application to change the use of the property to a restaurant with an extension and demolition of the coach house was approved in May 2019, but permission was never implemented and has since expired.

As part of a heritage statement adjoined to the new application, the site is in a poor condition as it has been vacant for over ten years and no viable use has been found despite attempts to secure alternative uses. The document state that it would not be feasible to reopen the pub because the “building has fallen into a complete state of disrepair” meaning there is “no viable alternative” other than to knock down and rebuild.

The proposed new housing block will include a total of 26 apartments over three floors comprising 11 one bed units and 15 two bed units. Furthermore, the application notes: “[The] public benefits associated with the proposal include significant regeneration improvements for the area.”