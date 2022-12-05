The Overlap Live is heading out on a UK tour in 2023 and Liverpool is the first stop - here’s everything you need to know including how to get tickets

The Overlap Live is heading out on a UK tour in 2023 - and Liverpool is the first stop. The live stage show will see football legends Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane lift the lid on their celebrated playing careers as well as delving deep into today’s hottest sporting issues.

Expect insightful opinion, glorious banter, hysterical tales and more than the odd heated exchange as the top TV pundits go head-to-head. The tour is off the back of Gary Neville’s The Overlap , a YouTube channel that launched in April 2021 and has since topped 64 million views.

Thousands of fans have already bagged their tickets for the YouTube sensation’s biggest ever stage show at OVO Arena Wembley in London, and now the football trio have announced three new dates as they take The Overlap Live to their spiritual homes of Liverpool , Manchester and Dublin.

Gary Neville said: “The reaction to the Wembley show has been brilliant so we are delighted to be able to confirm three new dates for The Overlap Live in Manchester, Dublin and Liverpool . It’s fair to say these will be lively shows and I think all three of us know exactly what we are in for.

The Overlap Live - pictured are Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

“As with the Wembley show we’ll be opening up to questions throughout the night, which we might live to regret, but it should be interesting to say the least – particularly for me and Roy in Liverpool ! Seriously though, these will all be great nights – so join us if you like!”

When is The Overlap Live coming to Liverpool?

The Liverpool show will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, February 2 2023.

How to get tickets for The Overlap Live in Liverpool

Tickets for the Liverpool, Manchester and Dublin shows go on sale at 10am on Friday December 9 via cuffeandtaylor.com .

Full list of The Overlap Live UK tour dates