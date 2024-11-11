Explore eerie images of The Sands pub, once a beloved venue in Ainsdale, now left to decay.

Eerie photos taken inside a derelict old pub show its state of disrepair and decay after being permanently closed and boarded up in November 2017. An urban explorer who uses the handle BeardedReality, entered The Sands pub earlier this year and documented conditions in the abandoned property including rotting woodwork, crumbling walls and ceilings covered in damp.

In years gone by, The Sands pub was part of a thriving leisure and tourism area in Ainsdale and is fondly remembered by those who used to patronise it. However, the images captured by the YouTuber show the dilapidated interiors of the old pub and the squalid state of it’s function rooms – formerly so vibrant and packed with revellers.

A recent post in the public Facebook group, Southport Food Reviews included an old photo of the pub accompanied by the caption: “Sad to see this beautiful building once enjoyed by so many wasting away.”

Commenting on the post, Carl Moss said: “Back in the day I used to go there on a Friday night to The Sands then over to Toad Hall and finish off at The Lido. What fond memories I have. The 3 pubs was always rocking great music, great people, great memories.”

The post was also shared to the public Stand Up for Ainsdale Facebook group prompting, Adrian Powell to comment on the deterioration of the area, he said: “Now the brilliant painted lizard is beginning to crumble. The whole area is an embarrassment. As we know! Come on Sefton, tell us what plans are afoot.”

Some locals say the pub is also haunted. Commenting on the urban explorer’s video, Caravb59065 said: “Live just down the road. Went in before it closed. Always felt it was spooky. Was told that there were strange things there. A female ghost at the top of the main stairs, tended to try and push people.”

The Sands was once a busy and popular place to visit, but is now empty after being boarded up by the building’s owners, Sefton Council. The local authority has said previously put the site up for sale and is keen to offload the building and attract new investors. The LDRS understands the council are still looking at the possibilities for the property and are hopeful of announcing an update in the new year.

WARNING: Entering a privately owned property/site is considered trespassing which is a civil offence in the UK.