“We have had times where people have really offloaded what is going on in their life. They might just be in a really bad place. It’s more about listening.”

While many are heading to bed or heading out into town on a Saturday night, the Street Angels are doing the opposite, wandering the streets of Birkenhead sweeping up broken glass and helping those they come across. The project was started up by charity Hitched Communities.

Clad in purple vests, the group head around the town visiting locations where people might need help such as a known suicide hotspot. While they don’t tend to get involved with active incidents, volunteers are linked up with Wirral Council’s CCTV service who are there to provide support if needed.

The Street Angels walk around Birkenhead supporting people in the town centre | LDRS

They offer first aid to those who need it, flip-flops, sweets, cereal bars, or help people get home. They also act as extra eyes and ears on the ground for the police and emergency services.

Gary Wootten, who started the group, said he wanted a friendly presence in Birkenhead as well as supporting local bars and clubs throughout the night. Volunteers set off as a group from a base on Argyle Street and criss-cross the town in the early hours of the morning.

Since they started at the beginning of this year, the group have only had to deal with two fights, the second being on our walkaround. That may come as a surprise to those who regularly describe Birkenhead town centre on Facebook as a no-go area after dark where crime and anti-social behaviour is rampant.

While there are sometimes issues, Gary said: “It’s a lot more peaceful than I expected. It’s a very community orientated vibe. People are visiting Birkenhead who live in the area, it’s different from Liverpool or Chester.

“There’s a lot of love in Birkenhead. We just walk around not feeling like we are doing that much but people feel we are doing a lot just by showing that we care.

“It’s been a bit beaten down for a while, there’s been a lot of hardship for a while but this feels like it’s an opportunity to create some momentum and spark some enthusiasm. You kind of feel quite helpless but just the way people respond to you you feel you are making a difference for sure.”

The Street Angels walk around Birkenhead supporting people in the town centre. Pictured with Ed Barnes, right, Wirral's local democracy reporter | Gary Wootten/LDRS

Recently the group was able to help a deaf man get home and just before Christmas, the group were able to break up a fight taking place on Argyle Street after it turned out one of the team knew the people involved. The fight was over before police had arrived.

The group now has around a dozen volunteers, most of them women, but they’ve seen an upsurge of enquiries in recent weeks. Many are like Alison Short who wanted to give back to the community after she saw people needed help.

On the walk around, it was clear the group has built up a strong relationship with local venues from Future Yard on Argyle Street to Platinum Bar around the corner. At one point, staff members from one bar told us about a homeless woman who was in the middle of the Conway Street roundabout.

Catherine Daley, who checked in on her, said: “Some people aren’t listened to and they feel like no one wants to hear what they have got to say. Just giving them time to talk sometimes is massive.

“I really believe being kind and having a bit of empathy goes so far. Some of the stories I have heard, I think a lot of people do not realise how close they are to being homeless and that it could be them.”

Greg Epton, who was previously involved in a similar project many years ago, said the town had changed with far fewer clubs and bars than there used to be. Despite things being quieter now, he is hopeful for the future.

He told the LDRS: “There’s ways we can have a more vibrant town but maybe it won’t be quite as lairy. It’s much better to have some ongoing conversation and build a culture of safety and respect.”

The Street Angels is up and running thanks to funding from Wirral Council’s public health grant as well as the UK Shared Prosperity fund. Cllr Graeme Cooper, Chair of Wirral’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “The Street Angels do a fantastic job in bridging a gap in nighttime safety where police or ambulances are not yet needed, but a situation needs support.

“Since launching, I’m glad to hear that they have been very much embraced by the community, as a friendly and welcome presence in our nighttime economy. I’d like to thank the Angels for the work they do, providing direct and proactive help and care to anyone they come across.”

Anyone can apply to join the Street Angels and this is how you do it.