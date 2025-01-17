Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is now a new frontrunner in The Traitors 2025, with Minah's odds of winning dropping significantly.

Following the eighth episode of this year’s dramatic series - which saw fake-Welsh Charlotte recruited as a Traitor and Alex banished at the roundtable - MyBettingSites.co.uk has updated its odds for the winner and, for the first time, Minah isn’t the favourite.

The Liverpudlian Traitor has been the firm favourite throughout Series 3, remaining mostly undetected despite the other two original Traitors - Linda and Armani - being discovered and banished. But, the Faithfuls are now becoming suspicious of the scouse mum, with Anna voting for her before being murdered.

Charlotte - who has decided to play the game with a Welsh accent, despite not being Welsh - has been a member of the Faithfuls since the start of the show and is regarded by other contestants as trustworthy and 100% faithful.

Recruited by Minah after Linda’s departure, Charlotte now has the highest odds of winning The Traitors, at 5/4 or a probability of 44%. According to MyBettingSites.co.uk, Minah’s chance of winning now stands at 16%, with odds of 5/1.

A spokesperson for the betting site commented: “The odds for the overall winner of The Traitors have shifted dramatically, with newly-recruited Charlotte emerging as the frontrunner and Minah’s chances lowering.

“Based on the shock of Anna and Alex on Uncloaked about Charlotte being revealed as a Traitor, it appears no one suspects her - not even the sharp-eyed Jake, who recently vouched for Charlotte as a Faithful. This lack of suspicion makes Charlotte a formidable contender with strong odds of winning.”

Fans are now also wondering whether Charlotte might secretly plot against Minah, after episode eight saw her keep other peoples’ suspicions about the original Traitor to herself. Will Minah’s determination to uphold the ‘sisterhood’ be her demise?

The Traitors continues at 9.00pm on BBC One tonight (Friday, January 17).