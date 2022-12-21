The world’s biggest Hooters is a hit in Liverpool despite controversy

The controversial venue opened on Water Street last month.

Renowned sports restaurant and bar, Hooters, is doing well at its new Liverpool venue - despite controversy regarding its opening.

Launching on Monday, November 21, management at Hooters say the Water Street venue has been packed ever since, with many visitors enjoying the World Cup.

Advertisement

Officially recognised as the world’s biggest Hooters, the restaurant and bar seat 300 guests across two levels of open space.

Prior to opening in Liverpool, Hooters received backlash, with many believing it to be unsuitable for Water Street. Labour Councillor Maria Toolan launched an online petition opposing the controversial plans, describing Hooters as “an archaic and chauvinistic brand”.

Despite the opposition, Hooters launched a month ago today and the UK’s second ever venue is running successfully.

Director, Rachael Moss said: “We are completely blown away by the response we have had since opening. We know that Liverpool is one of the most welcoming cities in the world and that has been proven by the reception we have had. The city has given us a very warm Scouse welcome and we are delighted to be here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hooters is a family-friendly concept where everyone is very warmly welcomed. For some unknown reason that has been misunderstood. It’s been fantastic for us to have so many different groups and demographics join us for food, drink and a good time. We are showing that Hooters is certainly for everyone.”

The seventy-five-strong team of ‘Hooters Girls’ recently completed on-site training from their American counterparts and they’ve quickly become a huge asset to the company.

Always happy to serenade celebrants with the Hooters ‘Happy Birthday’ song, the girls are warm and welcoming, truly bringing to life the brand’s mission statement, ‘Hooters Makes You Happy’.