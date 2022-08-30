A girl sustained a head injury and lost consciousness when the Rocket Coaster ride stopped abruptly.

A general view of Southport Pleasureland. Image: Google

Nineteen people had to be rescued at Southport Pleasureland over the Bank Holiday weekend when a rollercoaster got stuck mid-ride.

One girl sustained a head injury and lost consciousness when the Rocket Coaster stopped abruptly due to a fault, just before lunchtime on Saturday.

North West Ambulance Service treated the girl at the scene before taking her to hospital.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue (MFRS) sent two fire engines and a search and rescue team to the incindent. Staff at Southport Pleasureland then used a cherry picker to safely remove everyone from the rollercoaster.

A spokesman for Pleasureland told the BBC the theme park was "sorry for the distress caused" and said all routine maintenance checks had been carried out before the ride started.

The ride came to a stop at an angle and left parents and children clinging on for around 90 minutes until all were rescued.