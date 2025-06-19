These 13 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres need forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST

Discover 13 adorable cats and dogs waiting for their forever homes at Merseyside RSPCA centres in Liverpool. Find your perfect furry friend today!

These absolutely adorable cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but dozens of lovely Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Leo has been a stray for ten years. Being a stray has taken a toll on this little man and he is looking a bit rough at the moment but is being treated and will be as good as new in no time.

1. Leo

Bear is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed. Bear is being rehomed from a family who are unable to give him the attention and exercise he needs long term. He is in foster care with them currently and is used to living in a home.

2. Bear - Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed

Ella loves to play with her toys and comes to you straight away when you go into her pen.

3. Ella

Bebe is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She has spent a lot of her life in a home environment alongside other dogs, so she is well adjusted. Bebe would be able to live with other friendly dogs, children aged 12+, but not with cats.

4. Bebe - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

