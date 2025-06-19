These absolutely adorable cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.
The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but dozens of lovely Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.