These 15 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres need forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available at Merseyside RSPCA centres, all looking for their forever humans. Discover these lovely animals needing homes in Liverpool.

These charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Audrey is a Domestic Longhair crossbreed. She is a lovely fluffy girl and you will fall in love with her straight away.

1. Audrey

Bear is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed. He is being rehomed from a family who are unable to give him the attention and exercise he needs long term. He is in foster care with them currently and is used to living in a home.

2. Bear - Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed

Kiki is a stunning silver tabby female with bright, expressive eyes and a gentle spirit. This lovely lady is looking for a calm, loving home where she can truly shine.

3. Kiki

Gizmo is a one-year-old Cockapoo cross. Gizmo does suffer from separation anxiety, so is looking for a home where he can be taught that it’s okay to be alone. This means someone that is available to be around a lot, definitely in the early days that can work with him so he can learn he doesn’t need to be scared. Gizmo could live with children 11+ that can respect his space and understand he will need time to know how to behave as a well loved family pet.

4. Gizmo - Cockapoo cross

