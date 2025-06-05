These charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region - and they would love the chance to meet you.
The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Audrey
Audrey is a Domestic Longhair crossbreed. She is a lovely fluffy girl and you will fall in love with her straight away. | RSPCA
2. Bear - Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed
Bear is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed. He is being rehomed from a family who are unable to give him the attention and exercise he needs long term. He is in foster care with them currently and is used to living in a home. | RSPCA
3. Kiki
Kiki is a stunning silver tabby female with bright, expressive eyes and a gentle spirit. This lovely lady is looking for a calm, loving home where she can truly shine. | RSPCA
4. Gizmo - Cockapoo cross
Gizmo is a one-year-old Cockapoo cross. Gizmo does suffer from separation anxiety, so is looking for a home where he can be taught that it’s okay to be alone. This means someone that is available to be around a lot, definitely in the early days that can work with him so he can learn he doesn’t need to be scared. Gizmo could live with children 11+ that can respect his space and understand he will need time to know how to behave as a well loved family pet. | RSPCA
