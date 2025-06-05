4 . Gizmo - Cockapoo cross

Gizmo is a one-year-old Cockapoo cross. Gizmo does suffer from separation anxiety, so is looking for a home where he can be taught that it’s okay to be alone. This means someone that is available to be around a lot, definitely in the early days that can work with him so he can learn he doesn’t need to be scared. Gizmo could live with children 11+ that can respect his space and understand he will need time to know how to behave as a well loved family pet. | RSPCA