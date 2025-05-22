These 17 adorable cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 17 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Milo Milo is a tabby cat with soft stripes and an even softer heart. This calm boy would thrive in a peaceful home where he can continue to build his confidence and feel safe. With time, patience, and love, Milo is sure to blossom into a loyal and affectionate companion. | RSPCA

2 . Elton John Elton is such a gentle boy who loves cuddles, head scratches, and curling up in the sun on his cat tree. He has a calm and friendly nature which makes him the perfect family companion. Elton would thrive in a loving home where he can get plenty of attention and affection. If you're looking for a loyal, loving feline friend then Elton is for you! | RSPCA

3 . Dodger - Cane Corso Dodger is a one-year-old Cane Corso. He is seeking an adult only home or with dog savvy teens but also an active family who will take him on lots of adventures. | RSPCA

4 . Persia Persia is a lovely Persian cat who would be happy in a home with children. | RSPCA