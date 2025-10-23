People in Merseyside are becoming increasingly frustrated after a spate of fly tipping incidents.

Areas of Bootle are now subject to regular reports of rubbish dumping, with those responsible acting with apparent impunity.

Sefton Council has previously said the resources needed to tackle illegal waste are directly impacting the budgets of other vital services in the borough, but has committed to more enforcement action. In March, a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to a person caught fly-tipping on Kirkstone Road and the local authority said it’s looking to ramp up enforcement actions.

Empty HMO and associated anti-social behaviour in Bootle | Joe Johnson/LDRS

The latest incident of fly tipping was flagged by Cllr Joe Johnson who said he receives regular complaints from people in his ward about rubbish on the streets, and shares their frustration.

During a walkabout around his ward today (October 22), Cllr Johnson posted to his Facebook page and updated his constituents about an ongoing issue in Red Lomes and the dumping of a large mattress and other household furniture, he wrote: “I reported it nearly six weeks ago.

“I have chased this 3 times and asked [the local authority] why it still has not been cleared. I have again just emailed the cabinet member for cleansing to ask him to look at this and sort it out.

“THIS SAID (alongside my frustration and that of residents) we must NOT forget this is down to our own local residents living amongst us and dumping their crap on our streets. Whilst it is for the council to clear it this up, there must come a time when residents start calling it out and not simply blaming the council.

“Remember we did not dump it there, and yes it’s taking us a little longer to get it cleared, but come on please let’s all take ownership of this and get back to less fly tipping.

“I will keep working hard for you in the community but the money spent on this could be better spent elsewhere.”

Sefton councillor Joe Johnson | Joe Johnson/LDRS

The councillor’s social media post prompted several supportive comments, including one from a Michael McCabe: “Spot on. The people causing the problems, are the residents amongst us. They don’t give a toss. It’s become the normal and it’s ingrained.”

Deby Murphy also commented: “The residents need to be called out as we are not here to pay and tidy up other people’s mess. If you know who is doing this report!” Anne Clifton added: “Very right its time people did face penalties for this such a shame its a minority doing this.”

Fly tipping left on Red Lomes in Bootle | Joe Johnson/LDRS

The illegal disposal of household, industrial, commercial or other waste is a serious criminal offence and costs local authorities tens of millions of pounds. Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 3,903 fly-tipping incidents in Sefton in 2023.

Cllr Johnson said he regularly conducts walkabouts to identify issues causing concern to local residents, including fly tipping, anti-social behaviour and housing. The elected member also offers direct advocacy and submits complaints to the local authority and has committed to keeping people updated, including on the Red Lomes rubbish dumping incident.